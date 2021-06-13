Denied share in ancestral property, man ‘kills’ parents in UP, arrested

According to police, Ravi came to know that his parents, Surendra Dhaka (70) and Santosh (63), would be alone on Friday as their daughter-in-law had gone home.

Denied a share in ancestral property, a man allegedly strangled his elderly parents to death at their home in Ghaziabad’s Balram Nagar on Friday. Police have arrested the accused, Ravi Dhaka, who is in his early 40s.

“We received information on Friday that a couple had been found dead at their Loni residence. When we reached the spot, we found the house ransacked and the two bodies on different floors. On questioning the son in great detail, we found that it was not a robbery and he had carried out the murder for financial gains. The accused admitted to the crime as well,” said Iraj Raja, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

According to police, Ravi came to know that his parents, Surendra Dhaka (70) and Santosh (63), would be alone on Friday as their daughter-in-law had gone home.

The couple had been staying with their elder son Gaurav and his family for the past two decades before he passed away two years ago. Ravi had tensions with his parents, following which they decided to exclude him from any share in the inheritance.

Ravi had allegedly been planning to carry out the murders for quite some time since his parents had decided to bequeath the family’s wealth to his brother’s wife, police said.

At around 9 am on Friday, the accused strangled his father with a wire on the ground floor of their residence. He then went upstairs and choked his mother to death with a cloth, officials said. The accused then ransacked the house to make it look like a robbery gone wrong, said police.

After carrying out the murders, he went to play cards with his friends. In the evening, he visited his parents and pretended to be shocked by the incident and called the police.

Police said they suspected Ravi as his version of events did not match his alibi.