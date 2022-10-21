scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Dengue patient dies in Prayagraj, kin allege mosambi juice injected instead of plasma; probe panel set up

Prayagraj CMO Nanak Saran said a three-member panel has been formed.

The patient was a sand contractor.

An investigation was launched after a 32-year-old dengue patient died during treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj district Wednesday with his family alleging he died after being injected with mosambi (sweet lime) juice instead of plasma or platelets.

Prayagraj CMO Nanak Saran said a three-member panel has been formed. “The probe is on. The family has made some allegations. They said that there was no issue till three units of platelets were administered on the patient. Then they sourced some platelet units through someone at the hospital following which the patient’s condition deteriorated. The patient died the next day,” he said.

“The family has one unit of platelets left with them which as per them caused the complication. Oversight happened at some level. The last unit of platelets which is with the family will be checked. The hospital was sealed on Thursday evening in order to ensure a fair probe,” the CMO added.

Prayagraj SSP Shailesh Pandey said, “We are trying to zero in on a gang involved in the illegal supply of blood and platelets. Earlier, we had sent 12 people to jail on charges of illegal supply of blood and platelets.”

Pradeep Pandey’s brother-in-law Saurabh Tripathi said, “He fell ill on October 14 and was admitted to a private hospital in Pipalgaon area of Prayagraj. We were told he has dengue after tests were done. On October 16, we were told that he needed eight units of platelets. We managed to arrange three units from within the family. Someone told us that the hospital building owner’s son could arrange platelets for us. We got in touch with him and paid him Rs 25,000 for five units. When the four units of platelets were given to my brother-in-law, his condition worsened. Then we took him to another private hospital. The doctors there said there was some blood clotting in the body and he died on Wednesday. ”

“It was mosambi juice that was given to my brother-in-law instead of platelets. I have the fifth packet which has the juice. I will give it to officials concerned.”

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:15:10 am
