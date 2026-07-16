Demolition order issued against 38 of 40 buildings at Azam Khan’s university

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A demolition order was issued on Wednesday by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) for 38 of the 40 buildings on the campus of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, claiming they were constructed without permission from the competent authority.
The university has been given 15 days to remove the “unauthorised” structures and the administration will proceed with the demolition if the institution fails to comply within the stipulated period.
The order was passed by RDA vice-chairperson and Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi under Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.
The university is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust whose chairperson is jailed former UP minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Dwivedi said the order was passed after a detailed hearing, examination of records and a review of legal provisions.
According to officials, the proceedings were initiated on the basis of a report submitted by the regional junior engineer.
The officials said the RDA during the scrutiny of records found that only the university’s medical college building and one academic block had valid building approvals.
The remaining 38 buildings, with a total built-up area of 82,309 square metres, were constructed without permission from the competent authority, it was stated.
The structures are located on land where their present use is not permitted under the applicable land-use regulations.
The violations cannot be regularised under the law and demolition was the only legally permissible course of action, the officials added.
The District Magistrate has directed the authorities to ensure the demolition proceedings do not adversely affect the students enrolled at the university, asking the regional higher education officer and the district inspector of schools to establish counselling camps on the campus to guide students and provide assistance needed to safeguard their academic interests, it is learnt.
Following a complaint, the RDA on June 28 and June 29 issued notices to the secretary of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the university registrar, asking them to present their case.
The respondents filed a joint written reply on July 8.
Reacting to the demolition order, the Samajwadi Party termed the move as “unjustified”, alleging the university was selectively targeted.
Speaking to The Indian Express, SP national spokesperson Juhie Singh said the university is an important educational institution where a large number of students are pursuing studies at affordable fees. In many cases, students are also receiving fee reimbursement, she added.
Ordering the demolition of such a large educational institution reflects a targeted campaign against Azam Khan and the institution established by him, Singh alleged.
Referring to the government’s claim that the structures lacked approved building plans, Singh said, “If that is the basis for the action, the government should conduct a similar exercise for educational institutions run by their own MLAs and MPs. If it does not have the details, the Samajwadi Party can provide them. The authorities should identify violations wherever they exist, and not target individuals selectively.”
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