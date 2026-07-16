Demolition order issued against 38 of 40 buildings at Azam Khan’s university

The university has been given 15 days to remove the “unauthorised” structures. (File/ENS)

A demolition order was issued on Wednesday by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) for 38 of the 40 buildings on the campus of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, claiming they were constructed without permission from the competent authority.

The university has been given 15 days to remove the “unauthorised” structures and the administration will proceed with the demolition if the institution fails to comply within the stipulated period.

The order was passed by RDA vice-chairperson and Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi under Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The university is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust whose chairperson is jailed former UP minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Dwivedi said the order was passed after a detailed hearing, examination of records and a review of legal provisions.