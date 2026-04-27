Demolition of madrasa belonging to UK-based preacher begins in UP, officials say court ruled it ‘illegal’

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The Sant Kabir Nagar district administration on Sunday began demolishing a building allegedly linked to the UK-based Islamic preacher, Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, after authorities found that the structure —earlier used as a madrasa— had been constructed without an approved building plan.
Officials also said that the preacher, a foreign national, had purchased the land without obtaining permission from the competent authority.
District Magistrate (Sant Kabir Nagar) Alok Kumar said the building was found to have been constructed without an approved map.
The double-storey building with a basement is spread over around five biswa of land, said an official posted in the district.
On Sunday, a joint team of district officials and police personnel arrived in Moti Bazaar in Khalilabad tehsil with bulldozers and began demolishing the building. The area was sealed off.
Officials said that it might take another two days to completely bring down the structure.
“Nearly a year ago, a sub-divisional magistrate’s court had ordered the removal of the building after declaring that it had been constructed illegally. The order was subsequently challenged before the district magistrate’s court, which upheld the SDM court’s decision. A further appeal before the commissioner’s court also failed,” an official said.
Khan is facing three cases in Uttar Pradesh and is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED initiated its probe based on three FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, which include charges of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
“Khan was initially appointed as a primary school teacher in a madrasa in 1984 and later acquired UK citizenship in 2013. Despite becoming a foreign national, he allegedly continued to draw salary until 2017 and received pension benefits until 2023, even after retirement,” said an official.
Police have alleged that he concealed his foreign citizenship and misrepresented his nationality, enabling him to unlawfully acquire immovable properties and claim government salary and retirement benefits without entitlement. It is further alleged that funds were illegally routed through NGOs controlled by him, under the guise of donations, and were used to construct madrasas and acquire properties in UP.
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