Demolition of madrasa belonging to UK-based preacher begins in UP, officials say court ruled it ‘illegal’

A joint team of district officials and police personnel arrived in Moti Bazaar in Khalilabad tehsil with bulldozers and began demolishing the building. (Representational File Photo)

The Sant Kabir Nagar district administration on Sunday began demolishing a building allegedly linked to the UK-based Islamic preacher, Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, after authorities found that the structure —earlier used as a madrasa— had been constructed without an approved building plan.

Officials also said that the preacher, a foreign national, had purchased the land without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

District Magistrate (Sant Kabir Nagar) Alok Kumar said the building was found to have been constructed without an approved map.

The double-storey building with a basement is spread over around five biswa of land, said an official posted in the district.