Democratic values supreme & deep-rooted in India: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated the participants of the Gen Next Democracy Network programme at his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday and said that if young leaders of the world work together with commitment towards democracy, it would pave the way for the welfare of humanity not only in India, but across the world.

India is hosting the seventh batch of young leaders from January 22 to 31, 2023, as part of a new initiative called the Gen Next Democracy Network. The event has been planned by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to invite young emerging leaders from 75 democratic countries in India to have a comprehensive overview of India’s democratic traditions, its cultural heritage, its developmental initiatives and Indian democratic traditions at the Union and state levels. The programme is divided into various groups, consisting of approximately seven to eight countries with two to five representatives from each country in each group.

The young leaders who met Adityanath were from Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan and Lithuania.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that democratic values were supreme in India, and Uttar Pradesh. Its best example was seen during the pandemic when 80 crore people were provided free ration, while more than 220 crore vaccine doses were given to the people free of cost, the CM told the young leaders.

Adityanath also said that free vaccines were made available to more than 25 countries of the world. “All the countries are working together with the spirit of India’s ancient motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is a family) while having adopted democracy in some form or the other which can provide a new inspiration to the world,” Adityanath said.

India, which is currently celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its Independence, is not only the largest democracy in the world, but also the mother of all democracies as it is deeply rooted in the country since ancient times, he added.

“Uttar Pradesh plays the most important role in India’s food production. With 11 per cent cultivable land, we produce 20 per cent of India’s total foodgrain. UP is number one in India in food grain production, sugarcane production and vegetable and milk production. For the last few years, the work done in the field of infrastructure in UP has instilled a new confidence in the state as well as in the entire country,” the CM said.