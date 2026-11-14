Behind Delhi-NCR bomb threats: 20 lakh fake email IDs, buyers across borders, and a Kanpur link

On October 28, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) hurried towards a house in Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar district.

A credible intelligence input had led the ATS team to this house. Investigators had traced emails from a Gmail ID that threatened bomb attacks on schools in Delhi-NCR, a show by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and the house of a prominent Bollywood actor.

Inside, the team found a 24-year-old man named Ankit Shankhwar. And when they examined his devices — laptop and a phone — officials were in for a shock.

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Shankhwar had allegedly created more than 20 lakh fake email accounts using fictitious identities. Officials said he then allegedly sold them in bulk to buyers in Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency.