Delhi High Court directs Centre to pay the family of missing BRO engineer

April 18, 2021 4:34:56 am
The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to pay “whatever amount it deems appropriate” to the family of Subhan Ali, a 27-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer with the BRO who went missing in June.
On June 22 last year, Ali, a native of Balrampur district in UP, had gone missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling with a driver fell into the Drass river from the Zozila-Kargil-Leh road. After working as a Junior Engineer at DDA, Subhan joined the BRO in January 2020. Leh was his first posting.
Justice Manmohan and Justice Asha Menon on Thursday directed the Centr to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-