Saturday, April 17, 2021
Delhi High Court directs Centre to pay the family of missing BRO engineer

On June 22 last year, Ali, a native of Balrampur district in UP, had gone missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling with a driver fell into the Drass river from the Zozila-Kargil-Leh road.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
April 18, 2021 4:34:56 am
The Delhi High Court. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to pay “whatever amount it deems appropriate” to the family of Subhan Ali, a 27-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer with the BRO who went missing in June.

On June 22 last year, Ali, a native of Balrampur district in UP, had gone missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling with a driver fell into the Drass river from the Zozila-Kargil-Leh road. After working as a Junior Engineer at DDA, Subhan joined the BRO in January 2020. Leh was his first posting.

Justice Manmohan and Justice Asha Menon on Thursday directed the Centr to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

