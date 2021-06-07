Delhi HC pulls up BRO, directs it to pay a year’s salary to family of missing engineer

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to pay a year’s salary to the family of a 27-year-old employee who went missing in June 2020. Subhan Ali was an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer.

While hearing a petition filed by Ali’s father, the court on Saturday directed the BRO to make the payment by June 15. The judges said the amount released “shall be adjustable from the total amount found due” to Ali’s family. If the payment is not made “the incumbent occupying the post of Director General, BRO shall be personally liable for non-compliance”, the court added.

On June 22, 2020, Ali, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, went missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling with a driver fell into the Drass river from the Zozila-Kargil-Leh road. Subhan had joined the BRO in January 2020 after working as a Junior Engineer for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Leh was his first posting.

At Saturday’s hearing, a Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal came down on the government organisation’s officers, saying they “appear to feel no pain whatsoever for the families of the personnel employed” in the BRO.

The court also noted that even after a year of Ali remaining missing, no payment had been made to his family. On April 15, the High Court had directed the Centre and the BRO to pay “whatever amount it deems appropriate” to the missing engineer’s family. On Saturday, the petitioner’s lawyers submitted in court that “in spite of the family of the petitioner being in dire financial straits and in spite of the period of four weeks granted” by the court being over, no payment was made.

Ali’s brother Sahban told The Indian Express on Sunday that he hopes the BRO officers listen to the court this time.

“Last time, the honourable court had said that BRO should pay us whatever it thinks is appropriate. But no payment was made. We have been struggling financially. My uncle died and we could not get him the kind of treatment we would have liked to due to financial issues. My sister has to get married and we need money for that too. These people depended on Subhan. I hope the court’s order is followed by the BRO this time,” he said.