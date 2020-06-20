Delete 52 apps, from phones, UP STF personnel told

UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said it was meant for the “STF only as directed by the IG on his (Yash) own initiative.” (Image: Bloomberg) UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said it was meant for the “STF only as directed by the IG on his (Yash) own initiative.” (Image: Bloomberg)

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General (IG) Amitabh Yash Friday issued an order, directing all personnel attached to the agency to delete 52 apps from their phones and also from phones of their family members, pointing out that “important data in the phones might be stolen through these apps.”

Even as Yash confirmed to the Indian Express that he passed such an order for the STF team, UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said it was meant for the “STF only as directed by the IG on his (Yash) own initiative.”

The list of 52 applications attached with the order includes TikTok, Vigo, WeChat, SHAREit, Mi Store, Kwai, UC browser, etc.

