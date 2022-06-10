Delegation of Gujarat MLAs visits Assembly to learn about e-vidhan

A 19-member delegation of Gujarat MLAs and officials, led by Speaker Nimaben Acharya, on Thursday visited Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to learn about the newly introduced “e-vidhan” system – the digitisation of the Assembly procedures.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana received the delegation and took them on a tour of the Vidhan Bhavan, including its pavilion, picture gallery, Neva (National e-Vidhan Application) Service Center and Assembly Library, said to be the largest in the country after Parliament.

“The delegation was informed about working of the e-vidhan system; how the questions asked are shown on the screen placed on every member’s desk as soon as they are taken up, along with their written answers; screens installed on the walls displaying not just the name of member speaking but also recording in real-time the number of minutes they spoke, said an official.

Sources said that the Gujarat Speaker invited Mahana to send a delegation of UP MLAs to visit Gujarat. It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is among and first few state states to implement the paperless Vidhan Sabha system. While the last Budget was presented paperless, the last session was also completely digistised.