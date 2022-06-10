scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Delegation of Gujarat MLAs visits Assembly to learn about e-vidhan

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana received the delegation and took them on a tour of the Vidhan Bhavan, including its pavilion, picture gallery, Neva (National e-Vidhan Application) Service Center and Assembly Library, said to be the largest in the country after Parliament.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 10, 2022 6:03:05 am
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan. (File)

A 19-member delegation of Gujarat MLAs and officials, led by Speaker Nimaben Acharya, on Thursday visited Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to learn about the newly introduced “e-vidhan” system – the digitisation of the Assembly procedures.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana received the delegation and took them on a tour of the Vidhan Bhavan, including its pavilion, picture gallery, Neva (National e-Vidhan Application) Service Center and Assembly Library, said to be the largest in the country after Parliament.

“The delegation was informed about working of the e-vidhan system; how the questions asked are shown on the screen placed on every member’s desk as soon as they are taken up, along with their written answers; screens installed on the walls displaying not just the name of member speaking but also recording in real-time the number of minutes they spoke, said an official.

More from Lucknow
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sources said that the Gujarat Speaker invited Mahana to send a delegation of UP MLAs to visit Gujarat. It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is among and first few state states to implement the paperless Vidhan Sabha system. While the last Budget was presented paperless, the last session was also completely digistised.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Finance secy, home secy, CAG — and now pickle-makerPremium
Finance secy, home secy, CAG — and now pickle-maker
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement