Delayed legislation hampers growth: RS dy chairman

Asked about social tension affecting the economy, Singh said that economic growth was affected in the past as well. He said economic development is the only way out to problems. Asked about social tension affecting the economy, Singh said that economic growth was affected in the past as well. He said economic development is the only way out to problems.

Stating that the country’s prestige in the world is determined by its ‘economic worth’, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday said that delayed legislation affects the desired economic growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference in Lucknow, Singh said: “If the country needs a special law in some field, but if the concerning law is enacted after 20 years, then we would be left behind.”

Emphasising on the need to correct the problem of delayed legislation, Singh said that when he became a member of Parliament, he realised that most of the members were raising the issue of food and milk adulteration and they had concerns that it was leading to cancer and other health issues, but the law to check it was dated 1984-85.

Asked about social tension affecting the economy, Singh said that economic growth was affected in the past as well. He said economic development is the only way out to problems.

Citing Panama Papers, Singh said it revealed the courage that black market had once got.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App