DefExpo-2020: UP’s investment policies better, Says CM

On the second day the Defence Expo-2020 on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there are immense opportunities and possibilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the state government’s policies for seeking investments are much better than other states. He was speaking at a seminar organised by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Claiming that his government has worked to change the perception about Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the state has immense possibilities as it has better roads and air connectivity, and conducive environment to invest. He added that the state government is developing new infrastructure at a war footing level.

“Uttar Pradesh ek sambhavnao wala Pradesh hai (Uttar Pradesh is a land of opportunities),” said Adityanath informing about existing and upcoming expressways in the state and how both eastern and western freight corridors also pass through Uttar Pradesh and how even their junction falls in Burari.

Underlining that Defence Expo is very significant for the state, the chief minister said UP would play a significant role in making India self-dependent in defence production.

Adityanath told the gathering Purvanchal Expressway will be operational by the end of this year. Construction of Bundelkhand Expressway will also start by the end of this month. He said the survey for Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj has been completed and claimed that its construction will also begin by the end of this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the seminar, referred to Adityanath as a “captain with a zeal” and said despite the global economic slow down, India is still the fastest growing economy in the world and Uttar Pradesh is a major contributor in it.

