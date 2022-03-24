Defence to get major boost: UPEDIA CEO

Additional Chief Secretary and UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday said that the defence sector was set to get a “major boost” in the second term of Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Awasthi said that UP’s industry-friendly defence policy has helped the state attract some noteworthy anchor units such as the BDL in the Jhansi node and BrahMos in the Lucknow node of the Defence Corridor being built by the government.

He said that the UP Defence corridor is “being talked about with reference to the national infrastructure upgradation and a budget allocation for the same is being worked out by the second term of the Adityanath government”.

Awasthi said earlier, the government renewed its MoU with IIT-Kanpur for another three years, and will partner with them for the establishment of Common Facilitation Center at the node.

He urged the industry investment partners who have acquired land in the corridor to start construction of the units at the earliest to help the sector thrive.