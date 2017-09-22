Deendayal birth centenary: Concluding events to be a ‘low key affair’

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

With the BJP national executive meet scheduled to be held on September 25 in Delhi, the concluding events to mark party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth centenary coinciding on the same day is expected to be a low-key affair. All party MLAs and MPs from the state are expected to be at Delhi meeting. As such, the party has now decided that there will be no state-level event to mark the birth anniversary.

“Concluding ceremonies will be organised in all the districts and party leaders will be present in these programmes. Top 10 position holders in the general knowledge competition organised last month would be honoured in these programmes and lectures will be delivered on the ideology of Deendayal Upadhyayaji,” said Chandra Mohan, party state spokesperson.

District party units are trying to bring in senior leaders as chief guest for the event but it may well turn out to be those of the rank of state party vice-presidents and secretaries.

Party state vice-president J P S Rathore said that a state-level event had never been planned because the main event will be organised at national level.

He also said that a booklet of highlights with photographs of the events has been prepared and will be handed over to party national president in the national executive meet.

The campaigns that BJP was running as part of Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebrations included plantation, ‘mera ghar-BJP ka ghar; blood donation, public welfare conventions, Seva Sahyogi Sangam, general knowledge competition, Kisan Kalyan Panchayat, Yuva Kala Sangam, conventions of Mahila Morcha (on ‘Padhein-betiyan, badhein betiyan’,), SC Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App