Blood oozing, foul smell: Decomposed body parts found in bag on Tamil Nadu Express

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Decomposing body parts were found inside a red trolley bag in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station on Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident came to light after an unidentified person alerted the railway control room about the bag lying unattended near the rear end of a general coach of the train.
The caller reported that the bag appeared to be oozing blood and emitting a strong foul smell.
By the time the information was received, the train, which was coming from Chennai and heading to New Delhi, had already left Gwalior station and was enroute to Agra.
A message was immediately relayed to Agra.
As the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station around 5 am on Wednesday, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) boarded the general coach, located the bag and removed it from the train.
“On opening the trolley bag, we found decomposed human remains. The recovered body parts included a leg and what appeared to be a portion of the abdomen. The remains were wrapped in a polythene sheet bearing the word ‘Chennai’,” said Rajeev Dixit, Circle Officer, GRP.
Police have sent the recovered remains for a post-mortem examination and its report is awaited.
Dixit said a team has been formed which will travel to Chennai as part of the probe to gather information that could help identify the victim and trace the circumstances in which the body parts were placed on the train.
“Based on the recovered remains, we suspect the victim was a male, although this will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis,” he said.
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