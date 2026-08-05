Blood oozing, foul smell: Decomposed body parts found in bag on Tamil Nadu Express

Police said the incident came to light after an unidentified person alerted the railway control room about the bag lying unattended near the rear end of a general coach of the train. (File Photo)

Decomposing body parts were found inside a red trolley bag in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident came to light after an unidentified person alerted the railway control room about the bag lying unattended near the rear end of a general coach of the train.

The caller reported that the bag appeared to be oozing blood and emitting a strong foul smell.

By the time the information was received, the train, which was coming from Chennai and heading to New Delhi, had already left Gwalior station and was enroute to Agra.