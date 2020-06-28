Decomposed leopard carcass found in Agra school toilet

The carcass was sent for postmortem at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly and the report is awaited, said Divisional Forest Officer, Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary, Manish Mittal. The carcass was sent for postmortem at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly and the report is awaited, said Divisional Forest Officer, Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary, Manish Mittal.

THE DECOMPOSED body of a sub-adult leopard was found from an under-construction toilet of a primary school at Kharthi village, which is around 500 metres far from forest block in Agra. A portion of the toilet roof was also found damaged. The incident came to light on Friday when children went inside the school building to use the toilet. The children informed local residents who in turn alerted forest officials and the district administration.

Forest officials suspect that the leopard reached the roof of the school building and fell into the toilet, the doors of which were locked from outside. Owing to the lockdown, no one was coming to the school building and animal may have died of starvation.

The cause of death could be ascertained only after studying the postmortem report, Mittal said. He added that they suspect that the animal, which was a year old, died around 10 days ago.

On Friday, a group of children from Khartho village went to the school ground to play cricket.One of the children went to the under-construction portion of the school building to use the toilet and spotted the carcass. A team of forest officials soon reached the site and sent the carcass for autopsy. Kharthi village falls under Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary. “We suspect that the animal climbed a tree and then jumped on the school roof. The animal fell inside the toilet as a portion of the roof was damaged,” said Mittal.

