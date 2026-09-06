Declared ‘illegal’, mosque in Saharanpur collectorate complex razed, mutawalli says due process not followed

Two months after it was declared “illegal”, a mosque in the collectorate complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur was demolished early Saturday morning amid heavy police deployment, with the mosque management committee alleging that the action was carried out without following due process.

The move follows a September 2 ruling by a local court which dismissed an appeal by the mosque management against the city magistrate’s July order declaring the structure “unauthorised” and ordering its eviction.

Justifying the action, Saharanpur City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express the mosque was demolished since an appeal against his July eviction order was dismissed by the higher court, and that the demolition was initiated at around 6:45 am so that it could be completed early.

Saharanpur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abhishek Singh said, “We followed all legal procedures while taking action and took all preventive steps to maintain law and order.

The court of the city magistrate had found the mosque at the collectorate to be illegally constructed on government land. Also, the appeal of the mosque committee was rejected.”

Tanveer Ahmed, the mutawalli (custodian) of the mosque, alleged the action was carried out without any demolition order and that due process was not followed.

Claiming that the mosque was nearly 150 years old, Ahmed said, “The city magistrate passed an eviction (bedakhli) order in July, directing that the premises be vacated within 30 days. We challenged the order before the court of the district judge, which dismissed our petition on September 2. There was no order for demolition but the structure was demolished today.”

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He further contended that the period during which the case file remained pending before the civil court ought to be excluded from the computation time, and that the 30-day eviction period had, therefore, not yet lapsed.

He added that the mosque committee intends to approach the high court challenging the demolition.

Order issued under UP Public Premises Act

In his July order passed under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972 and ordering eviction in 30 days, the city magistrate had also penalised the the “illegal occupants” Rs 6.41 crore for the ‘unauthorised occupation’ of the 315-square-metre parcel of government land.

Earlier, City Magistrate Singh had told The Indian Express that proceedings were initiated after the Revenue Department conducted an inquiry into a complaint filed by one Vikas Tyagi, who alleged the mosque was constructed on government land on the collectorate premises.

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In March 2025, a revenue official (lekhpal) lodged a complaint against Abdul Hamid, the purported manager and maulvi of the mosque, alleging unauthorised occupation of government property.

Notices were issued to the respondents in April 2025 and objections were filed on June 11 of that year.

Ahead of the demolition, Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan alleged she was placed under house arrest at her residence in Kairana to prevent her from traveling to Saharanpur, news agency ANI reported.

To stem potential unrest, a large contingent of police personnel was stationed outside MP Iqra Hasan’s residence overnight.

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“A large police force was deployed at my Kairana residence overnight, and I was placed under house arrest to prevent me from going to Saharanpur. I intended to visit Saharanpur to meet officials regarding the Collectorate mosque issue and to voice the concerns of the people of my constituency, but I was not even allowed to leave my home,” Hasan was quoted as saying by ANI.

‘Authorities confined people inside homes’

Slamming the move, the Opposition parties hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, alleging it was an attack on the country’s Constitution.

Talking to mediapersons, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood called it “a black day for the people of Saharanpur”. “It is an attack on the country’s Constitution. We will fight this battle… till the High Court, the Supreme Court. The authorities surrounded residents from all sides, confined them inside their homes, before demolishing the mosque.”

The MP further said the mosque predates 1911, and its ownership is still recorded in the names of Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan (zamindars in whose names it was built).

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He claimed the demolition procedure was flawed as neither the Waqf Board was made a party to the case, nor was the Limitation Act taken into account. “No Hindu will be happy with this. No other person will be happy when someone’s place of worship is being demolished,” he said.

Masood further said the state government has no achievements of its own to showcase. “The only achievement they have is that they shot Muslims, shot them in the leg, demolished their homes, bulldozed them, and demolished their madrassas — that’s all they have. This is the only oppression they can carry out. Besides this, what else do they have?”

Speaking to news agency PTI, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Dharmendra Kumar Singh said, “This is a government that, from the very first day, wants to run away from basic questions and create a narrative of this kind. There is a system in the Indian judiciary and the Constitution of India. The opportunity for justice extends through all the courts, up to the Supreme Court. And once the Supreme Court gives a judgment, it is final. So, what needs to be seen is whether they were given an opportunity to appeal… But this government continuously gets orders from the courts and immediately takes action in such a way that it creates hatred in society.”

BSP chief Mayawati wrote on X: “The ongoing government campaign in the entire state of UP… which daily declares mosques illegal in great haste and proceeds to demolish them, is not right…”