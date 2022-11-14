December 5 Bypolls: RLD fields three-term former MLA Madan Bhaiya for Khatauli by-election

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has fielded former MLA Madan Bhaiya from Khatauli Assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar district where by-elections will be held on December 5. The RLD is contesting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The party announced Bhaiya’s candidature through a tweet on Sunday.

The bypoll in the Khatauli Assembly seat was necessitated following sitting BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini’s conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, thereby leading to his disqualification from the Assembly.

RLD leaders said that Bhaiya was chosen for his “political experience”. A three-time MLA from Khekra constituency in Baghpat district, the 62-year-old Gurjar leader is seen by the RLD as someone who can win the bypoll for the party. In the Assembly elections held earlier this year, RLD had lost to the BJP in Khatauli by 16,345 votes.

Bhaiya hails from Ghaziabad and has won Khekra seat thrice – on an SP ticket in 1993, as an Independent in 2002, and as an RLD nominee in 2007. In the Assembly elections in March this year, he had contested from Loni and lost to BJP’s Nand Kishor Gurjar by 8,676 votes. He had lost the seat to Nand Kishor Gurjar in 2017 and to BSP’s Zakir Ali in 2012.

Bhaiya has an image of a strongman in the area and has at least two cases lodged against him in Ghaziabad for rioting, and criminal intimidation among others.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the bypoll. The BSP and the Congress have also not named their candidates. It is most likely that both the Congress and BJP would stay away from bypoll, thereby paving the way for a direct contest between the SP-RLD alliance and the BJP. In the Assembly elections held earlier this year, RLD had won eight of the 33 seats it contested in alliance with the SP.