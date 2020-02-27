Dec 20 anti-CAA protest: HC advisory board confirms NSA against 3 AIMIM members

The trio had played key role in organising stir, inciting people: Police (Express Archive) The trio had played key role in organising stir, inciting people: Police (Express Archive)

An advisory board of the Lucknow bench of the High Court on Wednesday confirmed the stringent National Security Act (NSA) invoked by Bhadohi district administration against three persons, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president and party’s youth wing district president for allegedly masterminding the violence during protests against CAA and NRC on December 20 last year.

The district administration had ordered that the NSA be invoked against the three — AIMIM Bhadohi district president Tanveer Hayat Khan, the party’s youth wing district president Mohammad Taabish Ansari and party member Sayam Ansari alias Khurram — following a recommendation by the police on January 12. A total of 39 persons, including these three, were arrested in connection with the incident. While these three are in jail, others are out on bail.

“In the incident on December 20 last year, three persons had played main role in organising this and inciting people for the same, “ said Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh.

Bhadohi District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said that while an order to slap NSA against the three was passed on January 12 this year, the confirmation by High Court advisory board came on Wednesday.

“On December 20, there was violence, stone pelting, arson and damage of public property after Friday prayers in the name of protest against CAA and NRC. The police had then submitted a report that said three persons were masterminds of the incident and mobilised the mob. Thus, we passed the order on invoking the NSA,” said Prasad.

“There is an advisory board in the High Court which confirms if the case is fit for NSA to be invoked. The board consists a sitting Judge and two retired judges of the High Court. The board then hears both the sides and then discusses it with us. Now, the accused have the option to move the High Court, but not before 3 months,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIMIM state organisation secretary Mohammad Iqbal alleged that the state government was using NSA and sedition as a “political tool”. He added that they would move the Allahabad High Court against the decision and that the party would provide all legal help to the three.

