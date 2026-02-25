Death on overbridge, 33-year-old its latest victim: Banned ‘Chinese’ manja continues to flood UP markets

On the afternoon of February 4, Mohammad Shoaib (33), a medical representative, died in a freak accident on Lucknow’s Haiderganj overbridge after a “Chinese manja” (kite string) got entangled around his neck, causing his motorcycle to skid abruptly.

He was rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A preliminary inquiry by the Lucknow police revealed that banned Chinese manja had slit the arteries in Shoaib’s neck, resulting in fatal injuries. Police have so far been unable to identify the person who was flying the kite using the prohibited string.

Shoaib’s death is the latest addition to a growing number of accidents linked to the use of Chinese manja — a kite string banned in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and whose sale has also been prohibited by various courts.

The Allahabad High Court recently reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to curb the manufacture, sale and use of deadly synthetic kite strings, observing that the authorities appear to act only after fatalities and serious injuries are reported.

The court said, “If such sale and use of so-called Chinese manja continues, then, we may be compelled to consider ordering payment of compensation by the State to victims, in addition to the cost of treatment etc.”

In the wake of Mohammad Shoaib’s death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that all cases involving deaths caused by kite string be registered under charges of murder. He also ordered that officials concerned be held accountable and action should be initiated against them for failing to effectively check the sale of the hazardous kite string.

In a drive against the synthetic manja in the state, a total of 117 warehouses and 11,899 shops were inspected, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal kite string, estimated to be worth Rs 1,93,960, according to the government. As part of the crackdown, 14 FIRs were registered and 13 people were arrested.

The ‘Chinese’ label

While most “Chinese manja” sold in India today is manufactured locally, the label “Chinese” remains in use as early versions or key raw materials like synthetic polymers and polypropylene were imported from China, or the technology was associated with Chinese manufacturing.

Markedly different from traditional kite strings in use for decades, Chinese manja is used by kite flyers during competitions to cut the strings of rival kites mid-air.

Traditional manja is typically made from cotton thread coated with natural adhesives such as rice glue or tree gum, along with mild abrasives like powdered glass or alum. Prepared manually by skilled artisans, these strings are considered relatively safer as they tend to snap under stress.

In contrast, Chinese manja, made from synthetic materials such as nylon or plastic monofilament and often coated with finely ground glass, metal dust or other sharp abrasives, is significantly stronger, sharper and far more dangerous.

Unlike cotton strings, the synthetic manja does not snap easily and can remain stretched across roads and open spaces for days, posing a serious risk to the public. The nearly invisible thread can prove fatal for unsuspecting commuters — particularly those riding two-wheelers. The string also poses a serious threat to birds when they come into contact with it.

“A stronger and sharper string offers a distinct competitive advantage in kite-flying contests, enabling users to cut rival kites with ease. It is cheaper than the traditional variety. Its low cost and effectiveness have led to its widespread use despite the ban,” says Mohammad Shoaib, a traditional manja maker from Bareilly who also goes by the name.

Kite flyers themselves are not immune to its dangers and often suffer deep cuts on their hands while handling the sharp string, he added.

Traditional manja industry hit hard

Besides posing serious safety risks, the growing use of synthetic manja has also adversely impacted the traditional manja industry.

Yaseen Khan ‘Chutka’, secretary of Manja Majdoor Kalyan Samiti, says, “After Chinese manja entered the market, many artisans were forced to shift to other occupations as their incomes declined, making it difficult to sustain their families. A family engaged in preparing traditional manja can produce thread worth only Rs 400-500 a day, and the trade slows down further during the rainy season. Faced with these challenges, many have left the craft, taking up alternative works such as pulling rickshaws.”

Shameem Khan (5), who is also engaged in the manja trade, says it is labour-intensive work. The monsoon season proves to be the most challenging period for manja artisans, as rainfall brings production to a halt, he adds.

The banned Chinese manja is manufactured in UP and neighbouring states and sold discreetly through local outlets, he says. “With police raids targeting sellers, the synthetic string is now increasingly being distributed via online platforms. Following raids, we stopped selling Chinese manja which yielded good margins,” said Yaseen, who runs a kite shop.

Bareilly, a hub of manja production

UP’s Bareilly district is known as a hub of traditional manja manufacturing, from where the thread is supplied across the country and even exported abroad.

Besides Bareilly, traditional manja is now also produced in districts like Allahabad and Varanasi. While there is no clear record of when manja-making began, local artisans associated with the trade for generations believe the practice dates back to the Mughal period.

Over the years, artisans in Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also begun producing manja.

“Manja manufacturing is a major industry, with Bareilly accounting for trade worth nearly Rs 50 crore. Our product is supplied across the country and even exported overseas,” said Yaseen ‘Chutka’ of the Manja Majdoor Kalyan Samiti.

Traders associated with Bareilly’s manja industry have urged the government to take steps to support and promote the trade. Yunus, a manja trader, says, “A majority of those engaged in this work belong to the Muslim community. The government should have made efforts to promote the industry.”