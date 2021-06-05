Death of Mahoba businessman: Government announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on ex-SP

She added that a police team that was sent to Rajasthan is still camping there.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on absconding former Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Mani Lal Patidar, wanted in connection with the death of a 44-year-old businessman.

Patidar, an IPS officer from the 2014 batch, is from Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police, Mahoba Sudha Singh confirmed that a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced on information leading to the arrest of Patidar. She added that a police team that was sent to Rajasthan is still camping there.

A case was registered against Patidar, former Kabrai Station Officer Devendra Shukla, as well as local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt for allegedly harassing businessman Indra Kant Tripathi for money.

The case was lodged after Tripathi was found with a bullet injury in his car on September 8 last year, a day after he had filmed a video accusing the then SP, Patidar, of corruption and criminal intimidation. He succumbed to his wounds five days later.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the incident, however, said in its findings that Tripathi may have committed suicide as he was shot from a close range with his licensed pistol, and the absence of any other suspect in the car was established.

Based on the SIT report, the Mahoba police amended the murder charge to abetment of suicide. Soni, Dutt, Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav were arrested in connection with the death and are in jail at present. Only Patidar is absconding.