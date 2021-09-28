Death of Mahant Narendra Giri CBI gets custody of three accused

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the chairman of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, on Monday obtained seven days’ custody of the three accused arrested for alleged abetment of suicide.

The three arrested include Giri’s disciple Anand Giri; Addhya Tiwari, the priest of Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep Tiwari.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20. In a purported “suicide note”, he had named the three — Anand Giri, Addhya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari — accusing them of mentally harassing him, following which the police had lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Anand Giri and Addhya Tiwari the very next day after the Akhara Parishad chief was found dead in his room.

The third accused and Tiwari’s son Sandeep was arrested on September 22 and all three of them were remanded to judicial custody after their arrests.

After taking over the investigation, the CBI had moved an application in a local court of Prayagraj, requesting 10 days’ custody of the three accused.

“The central probe agency sought their custody to question them in detail about the electronic evidence it has collected during the course of the investigation,” government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrihari said.

“The court has allowed seven days PCR (police custody remand) that will start on September 29 at 9.00 am and conclude on October 4 at 5.00 pm,” Agrihari added.

Sources said that among the electronic evidence collected by the CBI include a two-minute-long video recovered from a cellphone of Narendra Giri in which he is seen accusing Anand Giri, Adhya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari of harassing him. Police claimed that the video was shot sometimes before his death.

In the FIR, Narendra Giri’s other disciple, Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj, had named Anand Giri for abetment to suicide.

The four-member CBI team on Monday visited Baghambari Gaddi Math again and met the seers and saints there. The team once again checked the entire math premises and questioned people close to Giri who first spotted his body.