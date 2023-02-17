scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Death of Kanpur woman, daughter in fire: Police SIT to probe murder FIR

Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha (22) were burnt to death after their thatched hut caught fire. This happened when a team of the district administration and police had gone to Madauli village to remove alleged illegal encroachments.

The remains of the house of the victims, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Listen to this article
Death of Kanpur woman, daughter in fire: Police SIT to probe murder FIR
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder FIR registered against 39 people, including the local sub-divisional magistrate and the station house officer, into the death of a 46-year-old woman and her daughter during an anti-encroachment drive at Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district on February 13.

Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha (22) were burnt to death after their thatched hut caught fire. This happened when a team of the district administration and police had gone to Madauli village to remove alleged illegal encroachments.

More from Lucknow
Read |‘Officials were harassing us since Jan when they demolished our first house’

On Wednesday, the government had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths and constituted an SIT to probe the incident. Family members alleged that officials set the house on fire even as the district administration denied the charge, claiming that the two women set the hut ablaze after locking it from inside. Pramila’s husband Dixit suffered serious burns.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 02:18 IST
Next Story

SAD demands CBI probe into 400 crore sand mining scam of AAP govt

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close