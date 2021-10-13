Death of Kanpur Realtor: Two more policemen arrested

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to investigate the death of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta in a September 28 hotel raid by the Gorakhpur police arrested two more of the six accused policemen in the district. The arrested cops were identified as sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar, the police said.

The arrests came two days after the police arrested Ramgarhtal Station House Officer (SHO) Jagat Narain Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Kumar Mishra. They too were arrested in Gorakhpur. The police said they were now conducting raids to trace sub-inspector Vijay Yadav and constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav.

Last Saturday, the SIT had announced a reward of Rs 1-lakh each for leads about the accused policemen since they were absconding. All of them were posted at the Ramgarhtal station. Manish Gupta’s wife alleged in her complaint to the police that her husband was assaulted by policemen in a hotel room where he was staying with two of his friends.

The police claimed that they went to the hotel as part of a routine check for criminals, and added that Gupta died after falling in his room. But Gupta’s wife Meenakshi said in her police complaint that her husband was assaulted because he had objected to the behaviour of the policemen. The grievous injuries he suffered caused his death, she added. Based on the complaint, a murder case was registered.