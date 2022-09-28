Death of Dalit Boy in Auraiya: Opposition slams govt, seeks swift action

The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over the death of a 15-year-old Dalit student in Auraiya after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher. Targeting the government on the issue of security of Dalits, women, the poor and minorities, the Opposition parties demanded swift action in the case and compensation to the boy’s family.

“The case of government apathy and negligence on the death of a Dalit student due to beating by a teacher in Auraiya is gaining momentum. People are very angry due to lack of justice and proper action. The BSP demands that the government instead of hiding such serious cases should ensure effective action immediately,” BSP chief Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded “appropriate action” in the case and compensation for the Dalit student’s family. “The news of the death of a student in Auraiya.. is not just sad, but also sensitive,” he said. His party, the Samajwadi Party, accused the ruling BJP of protecting the accused teacher, who is currently absconding.

While condemning the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at UP Police for failing to arrest the accused teacher. “This is not the first such incident. For how long, the government will continue to work with laxity rather than taking immediate action?” she said.

9 Arrested, 35 booked for arson

Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the violent protests on Monday evening following the death of the Dalit boy. Two police vehicles were set on fire and at least two private vehicles were damaged in the violence. Four policemen had also reportedly sustained injuries in the stone pelting. The FIR, registered under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, has named 35 people and 200 unidentified people. Additional SP Shishya Pal said the arrests were made on the basis of CCTV footage and videos of the violence.