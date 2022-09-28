Death of Dalit Boy in Auraiya: Last rites done amid police presence, father says will meet CM

The last rites of the 15-year-old Dalit boy, who died nearly a fortnight after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher, were performed in his village in Auraiya district on Tuesday amid heavy police presence.

The boy’s death had triggered violent protests in the area on Monday evening. With senior administration officials camping in the area, police on Tuesday sealed all the roads leading to the village. All shops in the 3-km radius of the village were also closed.

Kanpur Commissioner Raj Shekhar, Additional Director General (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar, District Magistrate (Auraiya) Prakash Chandra Srivastava and SP Charu Nigam were present in the village till the last rites were performed.

“The district administration gave us a cheque of Rs 3 lakh and promised to give other benefits soon. We are not satisfied with the compensation and will raise the issue with the chief minister in Lucknow… We told officials that we should get Rs 50 lakh and a government job,” said the father of the boy, a daily wager.

According to the mother, the 15-year-old had gone to school with his younger brother on September 7. “When he returned home, he told that me that the social study teacher beat him up for a wrong answer. I did not take it seriously at first. The next morning, he fell ill and did not go to school. Three days later, his face started swelling and he complained of severe stomach pain. On the fourth day, we went to school and told about my son’s condition to the teacher. He promised to bear the cost of medical treatment and requested us to not file a police complaint. The teacher gave us Rs 40,000 in two instalments. We took our son to a hospital in Lucknow for treatment. But due to a heavy rush, we returned home. Later, we took him to a doctor in Auraiya and he gave him some medicines,” the mother said.

“A few days later, the teacher stopped picking our calls. We went to the school and asked for money. But he started abusing us and made casteist remarks. We then decided to register the case,” said the father.

The teacher, who has been booked under various IPC sections and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, is still on the run.