Death by Chinese manjha to be considered murder in UP: Yogi Adityanath issues orders after motorcyclist’s fatal injury

A day after a 36-year-old medical representative died after a Chinese manjha cut his throat in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued orders to lodge a murder case into all incidents of manjha-related deaths and also hold officials concerned responsible to face action for not keeping a check on the sale of the killer kite string in the market across the state.
A senior officer told The Indian Express that the chief minister took cognisance of the incident during a meeting held at his residence.
The officer who was present at the meeting said the CM has instructed to conduct an extensive operation across the state to ensure a complete ban on its sale, and serious legal action against those selling Chinese manjha.
On Wednesday, the medical representative identified as Mohammad Shoeb, a resident of Dubagga locality, met with a fatal accident while he was going towards the old city area of Lucknow on his motorbike, the police said.
The nylon string entangled around his throat while he was on the Haiderganj flyover, and heading towards the Eveready crossing. By the time he could stop his motorcycle, the string had caused a deep cut on his throat, leading to excessive blood oozing out, said an officer.
Passers-by and local people came to his rescue and rushed him to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, which is around three kilometres from the place. The doctors, however, declared the patient dead due to excessive blood loss.
Shoeb is survived by his mother, wife, and two minor daughters, and was the lone breadwinner of the family.
A Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court had issued a direction to the UP Government to enforce prohibition on manufacturing, sale, and use of Chinese manjha while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) last month. The PIL had prayed for a complete ban on making, selling, and using Chinese manjha, which is causing deaths.
