Death by Chinese manjha to be considered murder in UP: Yogi Adityanath issues orders after motorcyclist’s fatal injury

A day after a 36-year-old medical representative died after a Chinese manjha cut his throat in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued orders to lodge a murder case into all incidents of manjha-related deaths and also hold officials concerned responsible to face action for not keeping a check on the sale of the killer kite string in the market across the state.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that the chief minister took cognisance of the incident during a meeting held at his residence.

The officer who was present at the meeting said the CM has instructed to conduct an extensive operation across the state to ensure a complete ban on its sale, and serious legal action against those selling Chinese manjha.