DDU student’s death: Murder case filed after kin complain

AN FIR on murder charges was registered against unidentified persons on Monday, two days after the body of a 24-year-old woman, a home science student of the DDU Gorakhpur University, was found hanging by her dupatta in a store room on the institute campus.

According to reports, Priyanka Kumari, a third-year student of the department, had gone to the university on Saturday to appear for an examination. Around 2 pm, an employee spotted her body. The FIR was registered at the Chauri Chaura police station on Monday.

Although the postmortem report confirmed asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death, senior police officers are not yet calling it a case of suicide.

“Regarding the body of the student was found hanging, and as per information provided by the varsity office, a postmortem was conducted. The report found it a case of ante-mortem hanging and asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging. No external injury was found on the body. However, based on a complaint given by her family members, we have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. We have taken the family into confidence and they cremated the body on Monday morning,” said SSP Dinesh Kumar P.

“The police and administration are providing all possible help to the family. There are been people spreading rumours of (it being a case of) murder. We have spoken to the family. The postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and still a team of five experts will again be scrutinising the video of the postmortem so that there is no doubt. The investigation has been given to a Deputy SP-level official. All the allegations made by the family will be part of the investigation,” he added.

On Saturday, police had said the woman had apparently died by suicide. However, her father has demanded a thorough probe.