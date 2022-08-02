DBT scheme for students launched, CM says condition of schools has improved

In a bid to establish a student-friendly environment, and improve the quality of education in the state-run schools, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the direct bank transfer (DBT) for transferring Rs 1,200 per student to their guardians’ account.

Adityanath said the amount will be given to 1.91 crore students of government primary schools to buy school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, bags, and stationery items.

“Before 2017, government schools were in poor condition with grass and vegetation covering the school buildings. Teachers were absent, and students had no motivation to go to school. In the last five years, dedicated efforts were made to improve the condition of schools, and as a result, the number of students has significantly increased,” the CM said at an event here.

He also claimed that about 60-70 per cent of girl students and a large number of boy students used to walk to their schools barefoot before 2017. “When these children are given shoes and socks, uniforms and sweaters, they are filled with pride and have new energy for going to school,” CM said.

Emphasising on communication between the teachers and parents, Adityanath said the teachers should prepare notes about the social and economic status of villages, and each school should have data of families getting benefit of various government-run schemes.

“No negative feedback should be given to parents about the report card of children. Teachers must give constructive feedback to parents and only encourage a child to do better,” the CM said.

Speaking about the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ re-launched by the state government to increase students’ enrolment, Adityanath said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the most-affected sector was education.

“Therefore, we made all efforts ranging from recruiting new teachers on a large scale to developing basic facilities in schools — furniture, washrooms, libraries, playgrounds — under Operation Kayakalp to win the trust of people in the government schools,” he added.