Stranded at Karachi port for 7 months, Indian crew live in ‘darkness with little food’

In phone calls home, Merchant Navy officer Vineet Kishore Mishra told his family about life aboard a ship docked at Karachi port in Pakistan — days allegedly spent in darkness and meals limited to inadequate portions of packaged food. The 35-year-old from Prayagraj and six other crew members have been unable to leave the vessel since it got stranded at the port in April.

Mishra is chief officer of MV Kever. He boarded the vessel in February for a scheduled assignment lasting until August. The vessel travelled through Iran and Oman before reaching Karachi port

The Indian government has said it is in touch with the shipping company and has approached Islamabad seeking consular access to Vineet. It has described the matter as a commercial dispute between the shipping company and its employees.

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His family, however, disputed this account. “The issue is between the shipping company and Karachi port, but the crew members are being made to suffer for it,” alleged Vineet’s father, Lalit Kishore Mishra.

“The Indian government should intervene and resolve the matter to ensure their safe return,” said the father, who served in the Indian Army before becoming a teacher. He retired from service in 2020.

Also Read | UP seafarer stranded on ship in Karachi for 7 months: India seeks consular access

He said Vineet’s wife, Neha, and their two young children, aged two and one, have not been able to reach him for the past two days.

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“Every time we hear his voice, we struggle to hold back our emotions and reassure ourselves that he will return home safely. He told us the ship was under a complete blackout. Food is being brought in from the market,” said his father, adding that the entire cargo was unloaded and the vessel lay empty.

In September, Vineet approached the Pakistani authorities seeking permission to return to India, but his request was denied.

The family said they could not bring themselves to celebrate Diwali this year. “Our festival will begin only when Vineet returns home safely. Every day, our eyes remain fixed on the doorstep, waiting for him to walk in,” said Lalit.

He said they wrote to senior authorities seeking their intervention. “We travelled to Delhi to try meeting the External Affairs Minister and the President. But we were asked to wait for an appointment and eventually returned without meeting them,” said Lalit.

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Vineet is not the only UP resident stranded aboard the vessel. Mukesh Rajput, 22, from Deoria district, had joined the ship for the first time, hoping to begin his career in the Merchant Navy.

“The crew members are being provided food only once a day. Despite our repeated efforts, neither the Indian government nor the Indian Embassy in Pakistan has provided us any assistance so far,” alleged his uncle, Pradeep Prajapati, who also works in the Merchant Navy.

A resident of Haldwani village, Mukesh is unmarried. “We are worried about their safety and well-being,” Pradeep said.

Commercial issue: MEA

Terming the incident a “commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees”, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, “Regarding the merchant people on the ship which is in Karachi, it is actually a matter between the owner of the ship and these employees who are on the ship. You cannot just leave the ship, so a replacement crew has to come before you leave.”

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“We have been in touch with these people there, also with their employer, as in the shipping company and their agent — and we are trying to resolve this issue. We have also asked for consular request to the Pakistani side. But essentially, it’s a commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees,” he added.