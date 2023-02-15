Days after wife’s arrest, UP MLA Abbas Ansari shifted to Kasganj jail

Days after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law was arrested after police allegedly recovered two cellphones from her when she had gone to the Chitrakoot jail to meet her husband, Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, the state government Tuesday ordered the transfer of the legislator to Kasganj jail.

Anand Kumar, Director General (prisons), said, “The government has passed an order to transfer him (Abbas) to Kasganj jail on administrative grounds.”

Abbas, of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, has been in jail since November 2022. On February 11, an administration team and police conducted surprise check in Chitrakoot jail and caught Abbas’ wife Nikhat Bano inside a room next to the jail superintendent’s office. Police said she had got inside the jail without completing a visitor’s formalities.

Police alleged that Abbas was using Bano’s phones for executing “crime” from the jail. Bano is also accused of trying to delete data from her phone before the police seized it. An FIR was lodged against the Mau MLA, Bano, her driver Niyaz, jail superintendent Ashok Sagar, deputy jailer Sushil Kumar, jail warder Jagmohan and unidentified jail employees.