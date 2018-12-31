Days after stray cattle were locked up in Mathura school, 2 cows found dead

Two days after unidentified residents of a Mathura village locked up stray cattle in four government schools because they were allegedly damaging their crops, the district administration found four of the cows dead while setting the animals free Saturday.

The district’s chief veterinary officer Dr Bhuvdev Singh said, “The autopsy report stated that the deaths occurred due to asphyxia.”

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said directions have been issued to lodge an FIR. “The animals had been locked inside the school at Karab village for the past two days. Hence, the school couldn’t be opened for students. On Saturday, we vacated the school and found four cows dead. The animals were buried after a post-mortem,” said Mahavan tehsildar Pawan Prakash Pathak.

DM Mishra said all schools have been vacated and the cattle have been transported to gaushalas. It was the handiwork of some miscreants who want to disturb law and order in the district. We are making arrangements to give the animals proper space,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Hathras, the district administration on Sunday asked local residents for another day’s time to make arrangements for stray cattle.

Last week, a group of farmers in Hathras had locked hundreds of cattle in three schools, and had threatened to leave the animals in the sub-divisional magistrate’s Sadabad office if proper arrangements are not made for them. A team of district administration and police had then rushed to the spot and removed the animals.

Later, FIRs were lodged against unidentified farmers under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “Villagers are demanding that the FIRs be withdrawn,” said SDM Jyotsana Bandu. On Friday, the farmers, led by former RLD legislature Anil Chaudhary, had gheroed the SDM’s office. Chaudhary said Sunday, “The district administration today sought one more day to complete formalities to arrange space for the cattle. The administration claims to have made arrangements to keep around 10,000 animals at temporary gaushalas. We have decided to give them one more day. If they fail to complete formalities by tomorrow, we will lock the animals inside SDM’s office.”