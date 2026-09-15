Days after Gonda protest, UP minister Sanjay Nishad meets LoP Pandey, calls it ‘courtesy visit’

Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Monday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, in Lucknow, fuelling speculations that the outreach could have larger political implications.

Even as Nishad termed the meeting a “courtesy call”, saying he had gone to enquire about the health of Pandey, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, the meeting is being viewed in political circles beyond a routine visit, particularly given its timing.

It came two days after Nishad staged a protest in Gonda demanding “encounter” of those involved in the killing of a trader, Vinod Sahani, from the Nishad community.