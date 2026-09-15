Days after Gonda protest, UP minister Sanjay Nishad meets LoP Pandey, calls it ‘courtesy visit’

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Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Monday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, in Lucknow, fuelling speculations that the outreach could have larger political implications.
Even as Nishad termed the meeting a “courtesy call”, saying he had gone to enquire about the health of Pandey, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, the meeting is being viewed in political circles beyond a routine visit, particularly given its timing.
It came two days after Nishad staged a protest in Gonda demanding “encounter” of those involved in the killing of a trader, Vinod Sahani, from the Nishad community.
Nishad, whose party is an NDA ally, also posted a photograph of the meeting on social media, saying he met the SP leader at his residence and discussed “various contemporary issues”.
Nishad has in recent days been vocal about issues concerning his community, including his demand for 9 per cent reservation for the Nishads and his criticism of the handling of the Gonda murder case.
The NISHAD Party chief during his protest in Gonda had demanded “encounter” of those accused of killing Vinod Sahani, and bulldozer action against their properties. His protest had also put the BJP-led government in an uncomfortable position, with Nishad warning that his party would not back down on the issue.
The timing is also notable since the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are just months away.
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