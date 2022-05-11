Days after girl ‘molested’, her mother dies in acid attack by accused, aides: cops

A DAY before a 17-year-old girl was to record her statement before the magistrate in a molestation case, the prime accused and his aides allegedly threw acid on the victim’s parents while they were sleeping at their residence in Pilibhit on Monday. The mother succumbed to injuries at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday while the father is in critical condition, police sources said.

Six persons, including the key accused, have been arrested, said ASP, Pilibhit. Pavitra Mohan Tripathi. The girl’s father is the complainant in the molestation case.

Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P has suspended the station officer and sub-inspector of the local police station for “not taking swift action” after the molestation complaint was filed.

According to the police, on April 23 there was an argument and clash between the prime accused, the victim and her family members over a trivial matter. The accused and his aides then allegedly assaulted the victim’s family members, police added.

The girl alleged that her family went to the local police outpost in-charge to register a complaint, but he did not do so and they had to return. The police instead booked Rajesh on charges of breach of peace. He was granted bail the case same day.

The ASP said the girl’s father lodged a complaint later during the day alleging that when his daughter was returning home from a relative’s house, the prime accused molested her. When she raised an objection, the accused allegedly assaulted her. Police filed the case the same day against him on charges of molestation and assault, said Tripathi, adding that the girl underwent a medical examination.

It is alleged that the police lodged the case following the intervention of some local politicians. However, police did not arrest the accused even as he and his aides started harassing the victim and the family, pressuring them to withdraw the complaint.

The girl told police that since after an FIR was lodged against Rajesh, he and his relatives were pressuring her and her parents to change her statement. However, SP Dinesh Kumar said that the girl and her parents did not make any complaint in this regard. The acid attack was fallout of her refusal to change her statement, she said in her police statement.

Police said that the girl told them that on Monday morning, she heard her parents raise an alarm. She immediately informed local residents, who alerted the police.