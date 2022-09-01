scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Daylight robbery: Woman’s brother-in-law, 2 others detained in murder case

Police said the action was based on the deceased woman's call detail records and the CCTV footage from nearby areas. "In the footage, it is clear that the accused crossed at least five police station areas before disappearing," they added.

According to reports, a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her five-year-old son were allegedly killed during daylight robbery on Monday.

Two days after a woman and her five-year-old son were found dead in their home after a robbery, three persons including the deceased’s brother-in-law were detained for questioning by the police on Wednesday in Hastinapur in Meerut district.

According to reports, a 25-year-old pregnant woman and her five-year-old son were allegedly killed during daylight robbery on Monday. “The woman’s husband was the branch manager of a nationalised bank and she was alone at home with her son when unidentified robbers allegedly strangled them and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and jewelry worth Rs 15 lakh,” police said.

According to police, the husband, Sandeep Kumar, left for work around 8 am and spoke to his wife over the phone a few hours later. On returning home in the evening, he found the house locked from the outside. “Initially, he thought that his wife had gone outside with their son. But when his calls on her cellphone went unanswered, he lodged a missing complaint with the police. Later, he  broke open the door of the house with the help of his relatives and found the bodies of his wife and son in separate rooms. They were tied with duppata around their necks,” a police officer said.

“The woman’s husband had filed a missing persons report on Monday which has now been converted to a murder case at Hastinapur police station,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan.

