Day temperatures cross 30°C in several UP districts, further rise of 2-3°C likely in coming days

Day temperatures have started rising across Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum temperature crossing the 30°C mark in several districts, as per the latest weather update report of India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

According to the data, Jhansi (31.8°C), Prayagraj (31.6°C), Banda (31.4°C), Varanasi BHU (31.1°C) and Agra (32.2°C) recorded temperatures above normal on Tuesday, indicating an early warming trend.

Many other districts, including Aligarh, Hamirpur and Fursatganj, also reported maximum temperatures close to or around 30°C on Tuesday.

State capital Lucknow, meanwhile, saw a maximum temperature of 28.9°C — about 2.1°C above normal — while the minimum temperature stood at 12.6°C.