Day temperatures cross 30°C in several UP districts, further rise of 2-3°C likely in coming days

This indicates a gradual transition toward warmer conditions across the state in the coming days, said experts

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readLucknowFeb 17, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Many other districts, including Aligarh, Hamirpur and Fursatganj, also reported maximum temperatures close to or around 30°C on Tuesday.
Day temperatures have started rising across Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum temperature crossing the 30°C mark in several districts, as per the latest weather update report of India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

According to the data, Jhansi (31.8°C), Prayagraj (31.6°C), Banda (31.4°C), Varanasi BHU (31.1°C) and Agra (32.2°C) recorded temperatures above normal on Tuesday, indicating an early warming trend.

Many other districts, including Aligarh, Hamirpur and Fursatganj, also reported maximum temperatures close to or around 30°C on Tuesday.

State capital Lucknow, meanwhile, saw a maximum temperature of 28.9°C — about 2.1°C above normal — while the minimum temperature stood at 12.6°C.

The days ahead

The weather department has forecast clear skies with mist during night and morning hours, and dry weather over most parts of the state.

However, due to changing weather conditions and the influence of an approaching western disturbance, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C over the next two to three days, leading to warmer nights.

It is expected to fall by the same amount during the subsequent two-three days, followed by a rise in temperature again thereafter.

Meanwhile, western Uttar Pradesh may witness light and isolated rainfall on Tuesday, though no major change in maximum temperatures is expected immediately.

Meteorological experts maintain the current trend indicates a gradual transition toward warmer conditions across the state in the coming days.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

