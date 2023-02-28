Day after SP MLA booked for murder attempt, complainant requests police to withdraw FIR

A day after SP MLA from Baheri, Ataur Rehman, was booked for murder attempt in Bareilly, the complainant sought the withdrawal of the FIR, saying he was misled to file the complaint.

Anees Ahmed, 45, a resident of the Singuinthi village, had filed a complaint Sunday against his cousins – Rafique and Raees Ahmed – and SP MLA Rehman alleging that they beat him up and stabbed his brother-in-law Aasim Khan over a property dispute.

Based on his complaint, police lodged an FIR against the SP MLA and three others under IPC section 307 (murder attempt). However, on Monday, Anees and his two accused cousins reached Bareilly SSP’s office and asked the police officer to expunge the FIR.

“I am an illiterate person. Some people in the village had given me a written complaint which I handed over to the police, and on the basis of which, the FIR was lodged against the MLA and my cousins. I did not know the contents of that complaint. We have a dispute over a property and we will resolve it through mutual dialogue. The MLA has not harmed us and we have no complaints against him,” Anees Ahmed told SSP (Bareilly) Akhilesh Chaurasia.

Police, however, said their probe into the alleged assault would continue. “The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a written complaint given to the police. Both groups have now claimed that they have no grievances against each other and that the MLA is innocent. However, our probe is on,” the SSP said.

“Their mutual decision not to fight on the issue has nothing to do with the FIR that was lodged after we got the medical examination conducted on the victims. Our investigation will continue,” Baheri police station in-charge Shrawan Singh said.

“We had gone to the SP MLA’s office and sought the CCTV footage, but we were told that the camera was not operational for months,” he added.

As per the FIR, Rafiq and Raees, accompanied by one of his friends, allegedly beat up Anees and his wife on Saturday. On Sunday, the SP MLA called Anees and his cousins for a settlement at his party office.

“I was not feeling well because of being injured in the Saturday night’s attack. I asked my brother-in-law Aasim Khan to go where my cousins and the MLA held him captive. He was stabbed in the chest,” Anees alleged in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the MLA called Anees’ allegations “baseless”.

“I had called them to my party office to resolve the issue amicably and both of them agreed to not prolong the issue further. I do not know why Anees has lodged the FIR naming me while the fact is that neither he nor his brother-in-law was even touched by anyone in my office,” the SP MLA said.