Day after Saharanpur demolition, well discovered at the spot where mosque stood

A day after a mosque within the Saharanpur collectorate compound was demolished following a district court’s ruling, district officials on Sunday said that they found a well beneath the debris.

The well, covered by a stone slab, was found to be around 20 feet deep and 1.5 metres wide.

Additional District Magistrate, Saharanpur, Santosh Bahadur Singh said that as an earthmover was clearing the debris following the demolition of the mosque, it suddenly got stuck on a slab. “Workers then used a cutter to break open the slab, revealing the well beneath,” the ADM said, adding that the administration was yet to decide on its next course of action.