Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi: ‘will continue to work’

A day after sending his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging anomalies in transfers and facing discrimination because he was a Dalit, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik on Thursday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and said that he would continue to work as a minister.

Sources in the BJP said that CM’s office had fixed the meeting with Khatik a few hours after his letter to Amit Shah went viral on social media. Sources said that the party’s central leadership also took cognizance of the issue and intervened.

Khatik’s senior minister and BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh was also present in Thursday’s meeting with Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow. The meeting lasted for about half an hour.

After the meeting, Khatik skipped mediapersons’ questions about his resignation. “There is no problem. The government is working in the leadership of the respected chief minister,” he said.

Stating that he has the blessings of the chief minister, Khatik added: “Zero tolerance par mukhyamantri-ji kaam kar rahe hain, aur karte rahenge. Aur aage hum bhi kaam karte rahenge. (The chief minister is working with zero tolerance policy and will continue working. I will also continue working.)”

When asked about his complaints about the officers, Khatik said, “Whatever the issues I had, I have put up all that. Action will be taken on that… I have put up the issues before the chief minister.”

In the resignation letter that went public on Wednesday, Khatik had complained of being ignored by officials and facing discrimination because he was a Dalit, and alleged corruption in transfers.

Reports that Khatik was set to quit surfaced Wednesday morning when his letter, addressed to Shah, went viral, in which he also complained of not being assigned any work, and said there was no place for a minister from the “Dalit samaj” and that he had failed to work for “Dalit society.”

Sources in the BJP said that the party anticipated the political consequences of the allegations made in the minister’s letter and therefore, both the party and CM Adityanath swung into a damage control measure.

BSP president Mayawati had grabbed the opportunity and tweeted, “Ignorance of a Dalit minister in the UP BJP cabinet is highly condemnable and unfortunate.”

Khatik was first inducted in the Adityanath Cabinet in September 2021, just before the Assembly polls. It was an acknowledgment of his value as a “man of the cadre”, and as a prominent Dalit face from western UP as he was just a first-time MLA then. When he won from Hastinapur and returned to the Assembly, Khatik was again made Minister of State.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in UP, claiming that the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption had been exposed.

“There is a tussle between the ministers and officers over bandar-baant (dividing share of gains). Allegations and counter-allegations are being made. Ministers and officials are robbing the public together. There has been a massive loot in transfers and appointments in government departments. All this is the only achievement of 100 days. Keep watching what happens next,” Yadav said in a statement.

The SP national president also called the “business” of transfers in various departments “a big industry” in the BJP government.

“When flames of investigation began reaching the big people, the BJP government has begun a cover-up. A minister in the BJP government has himself offered resignation, exposing the extortion in transfers and corruption in public,” Yadav said.

“Scams are not new in the BJP government. These have been happening for five years. But now, they are coming out in the open. New scams are being added to the list every day,” Yadav added.