Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Day after ‘chhapamaar’ jibe, Deputy CM hits back: SP misleading people

During the zero hour of the third day of UP Assembly's monsoon session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak got up and started speaking about how the SP chief was misleading the public.

A day after Leader of Opposition and SP president Akhilesh Yadav called Deputy Chief  Minister Brajesh Pathak a “chhapamaar mantri” and questioned whether his surprise inspections to  hospitals were yielding any results, Pathak on Wednesday said SP leaders were misleading people as they do not move out of their “air-conditioned” rooms.

During the zero hour of the third day of UP Assembly’s monsoon session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak got up and started speaking about how the SP chief was misleading the public. However, SP MLAs objected that if Pathak had something to say, he should have said it yesterday. Talking to Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Akhilesh said “Kal mukhya mantri bol chuke hain, kya baat hai CM aur Deputy CM mein tal mel nahi hai? (Yesterday, the Chief Minister had already spoken on the issue. Is there no co-ordination between the CM and the Deputy CM?)”

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said Pathak can speak as a Minister to put his point forward. As the Speaker asked SP MLAs to at least listen to what Pathak had to say, the legislative  members led by Akhilesh walked out of the House.

Pathak said he knew SP leaders would “run away as they didn’t have the capacity to listen”.  Hitting  out at the SP chief over his “chhapamaar mantri” remark, Pathak said his language was worse than  “sadak chhaap” language. “Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar had shown the mirror to SP chief, when he said that he does not move out of air-conditioned rooms. SP leaders are misleading the people as they do not move out of their air-conditioned rooms,” he added.

He said there were about 3,650 primary health centres, 167 district hospitals, 873 community health  centres and over 20,000 sub-centres in the state and that he would visit each one of them to see  whether doctors are present or not and whether patients were getting adequate medicines.

He said about 1.2 lakh patients are being treated daily at government hospitals.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 05:07:38 am
