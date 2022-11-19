scorecardresearch
Day after Azam name removed from voter list, SP demands same action against BJP leader

Saini’s disqualification as an MLA has led to a bypoll in the Khatauli Assembly seat on December 5.

A day after disqualified Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan’s name was removed from the voters’ list in Rampur, where a bypoll is due on December 5, the party on Friday demanded the same for BJP leader Vikram Saini, who too was disqualified following conviction in a riots case.

Saini’s disqualification as an MLA has led to a bypoll in the Khatauli Assembly seat on December 5.

“This is to bring to your notice that Vikram Saini was sentenced to two years of imprisonment… He was a member of the Vidhan Sabha. His membership was ended by the Election Commission of India under the rules of the Representation of People’s Act… Under Section 16 of the RP Act, there are provisions to not let a convicted person vote in the elections… I request you to remove his (Saini’s) name from the voter’s list under the provisions of the RP Act,” Samajwadi Party leader Shamsher Singh wrote to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

District Magistrate Singh said that though he has received the letter seeking removal of Saini’s name from the electoral list, he would not be able to decide on it. “From our level, no action has to be taken. It will be taken from the level of the Election Commission of India. In Rampur too, the action was taken after the directions from the Election Commission,” the DM said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Shekhar also concurred.  “The call (regarding the removal of Saini’s name from the electoral roll) will be taken by the Election Commission of India. There are some specific sections under which if a person is convicted, then their name is removed from the voters’ list. The name of not every person who is convicted for more than two years is removed from the electoral roll,” the Additional CEO said.

On Thursday, Rampur district administration removed Azam Khan’s name from the electoral list on a complaint filed by Akash Saxena, the BJP candidate for Rampur Sadar bypoll. Saxena had argued that Khan, who was disqualified following his conviction in a hate speech case, should not be allowed to vote.

Rampur SDM (Sadar) Nirankar Singh, who is also the Election Registration Officer (ERO) for the Rampur Sadar constituency, said the action was taken against Khan by him without any directions from the EC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:30:57 am
Letter threatens blasts in Indore during Rahul yatra, case filed

