Day after announcing sentence, HC junks Mukhtar Ansari’s plea against 10-yr jail term

The Allahabad High Court dismissed an application filed by jailed former MLA Mukhtar Ansari to challenge the proceedings of a 1996 case filed against him under the Gangster’s Act on Friday – a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case by a Ghazipur court.

A court in Ghazipur district on Thursday convicted the gangster-turned-politician under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and sentenced him to 10 years in jail along with his alleged associate Bheem Singh. Ansari, who has been behind the bars for the last 17 years, has been convicted in two cases this year.

“We had challenged the Gangster’s Act proceedings against my client. Our ground was that the Gangster’s Act proceedings didn’t have the approval from the District Magistrate of Ghazipur. The application, challenging the Gangster’s Act proceedings, was listed first on December 9. The court had granted time to the state government and listed the matter on Friday. But since the trial court gave its order on Thursday, our application was rejected,” said Advocate Upendra Upadhyay, who represented Ansari.

Passed by Justice Samit Gopal, the order read, “At the very outset, learned counsels for the applicant state that the present 482 application has become infructuous as the trial has concluded and as such the same be dismissed as infructuous.”

“The application is dismissed as infructuous,” it further stated.

In his application, Ansari had sought that the chargesheet filed against him in 2004 in the case be quashed by the high court. As per the Uttar Pradesh Police records, there are 60 cases registered against Ansari, and 11 of them were lodged in the past four years.

Ansari has won the Assembly election from Mau five times. He won thrice while being lodged in jail. He did not contest the 2022 Assembly election but his son Abbas Ansari contested from the seat on a Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket and won.

On Wednesday, a local court in Prayagraj sent Ansari to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering case lodged against him and his family members last year.