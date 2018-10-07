Day after Allahabad varsity students’ poll results, four held for violence on campus

Newly elected student union president’s room was set on fire. (Source: PTI) Newly elected student union president’s room was set on fire. (Source: PTI)

Four Allahabad University students were arrested on Saturday following violence and arson inside two campus hostels in the early hours of the day, soon after the student union election results were announced.

According to police officials, the hostel room of newly-elected student union president Uday Prakash Yadav who is a member of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) was set gutted and flames spread to around a dozen adjacent rooms. Around two to three motorcycles parked outside were also damaged and then set on fire.

Police said claimed that the arrested students had a past record of violence in the university.

In the elections, SCS won the posts of president and joint secretary, while Congress student wing National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) won the vice-president and cultural secretary seats. The RSS-affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the general secretary seat.

While SCS leaders alleged that Uday’s room was torched by ABVP members, police said the persons arrested ha nothing to do with the ABVP.

“After the incident of early Saturday hours, the situation is now under control. We have deployed heavy police force and have arrested four people so far. An FIR has also been registered against 20 named and some unidentified others on the complaint of Uday. We are looking for others and are investigating the matter,” said SP (city) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

On the incident, he said, “The election process went on smoothly but after the announcement of result the violence started. It is been alleged that supporters of the defeated president candidate (Atyendra) went to the room of winner Uday Prakash and in order to threaten him, set it ablaze. The fire spread and after destroying everything in the room, reached to other adjacent rooms. Soon after getting the information we reached the hostel. Fire tenders were also called and the fire was doused before it could do more harm.”

Uday Prakash alleged that there was laxity from the side of the police and the incident took place because the ABVP faced a major defeat in the elections. ABVP, however, denied the allegation and in a statement claimed that those involved in the violence were personal supporters of different presidential candidates.

Kernalganj circle officer Alok Mishra said he has found that the four arrested did not belong to ABVP and had a history of being involved in violence on campus.

