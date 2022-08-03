Day after 15-year-old dies by suicide: Varanasi school students protest, cops assure probe

A day after a class IX student of a Varanasi school died by suicide after he was allegedly “humiliated” and suspended for bringing a mobile phone to the class, the students on Tuesday staged a protest outside the school “seeking justice” for the boy.

The protest was called off after police reached the spot and assured the students that an investigation was being conducted into the boy’s death.

According to police, the boy was found dead in his room by his family on Monday morning. The 15-year-old studied in a government school.

A police officer said that the boy had taken a mobile phone to the school on July 27, after which he was suspended for seven days by the school administration.

The boy’s sister told mediapersons that her brother ended his life after he was “humiliated and suspended” by the school authorities for bringing a mobile phone to the school.

“After confiscating the phone, the school authorities said that my brother was moving towards crime and was shooting videos in the school. My father asked them to show him the video, but they said it was deleted. My father then asked the school authorities to show him what mistake my brother had made and how they could delete the video without showing it to my parents. The school refused to return the phone too and said it will be checked. My father asked them to forgive my brother for his first mistake, but they said that every parent thinks their child is innocent. My father felt so humiliated.”

She added, “The next day, my brother asked my mother to request the school authorities to revoke his suspension. When my mother went to the school, the vice principal didn’t meet her. She was asked to come on Monday when a parent-teacher meeting was scheduled. My brother had told me that he was very scared. My mother has been suffering from depression since last year. My brother was scared of being humiliated by his peers and that his classmates will make fun of him for being suspended and, our mother would be hurt by hearing these things.”

A police official said, “The boy’s parents said that he had taken a mobile phone to the school and it was taken by the school officials. The parents said that the school authorities had humiliated him and dealt with him harshly. He was a reserved child. He also left a suicide note saying that no one is responsible for his suicide. It had just one line in it.”

“Some students had gathered outside the school and alleged that the boy was harassed. The students were assured that the police will look into it. They have vacated the spot,” he added.

The officer also said the police were looking into the case and that they haven’t received any complaint till now.