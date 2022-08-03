scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Day after 15-year-old dies by suicide: Varanasi school students protest, cops assure probe

According to police, the boy was found dead in his room by his family on Monday morning. The 15-year-old studied in a government school.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 3, 2022 4:13:43 am
The protest was called off after police reached the spot and assured the students that an investigation was being conducted into the boy’s death. (Representational/File)

A day after a class IX student of a Varanasi school died by suicide after he was allegedly “humiliated” and suspended for bringing a mobile phone to the class, the students on Tuesday staged a protest outside the school “seeking justice” for the boy.

The protest was called off after police reached the spot and assured the students that an investigation was being conducted into the boy’s death.

According to police, the boy was found dead in his room by his family on Monday morning. The 15-year-old studied in a government school.

A police officer said that the boy had taken a mobile phone to the school on July 27, after which he was suspended for seven days by the school administration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

The boy’s sister told mediapersons that her brother ended his life after he was “humiliated and suspended” by the school authorities for bringing a mobile phone to the school.

“After confiscating the phone, the school authorities said that my brother was moving towards crime and was shooting videos in the school. My father asked them to show him the video, but they said it was deleted. My father then asked the school authorities to show him what mistake my brother had made and how they could delete the video without showing it to my parents. The school refused to return the phone too and said it will be checked. My father asked them to forgive my brother for his first mistake, but they said that every parent thinks their child is innocent. My father felt so humiliated.”

She added, “The next day, my brother asked my mother to request the school authorities to revoke his suspension. When my mother went to the school, the vice principal didn’t meet her. She was asked to come on Monday when a parent-teacher meeting was scheduled. My brother had told me that he was very scared. My mother has been suffering from depression since last year. My brother was scared of being humiliated by his peers and that his classmates will make fun of him for being suspended and, our mother would be hurt by hearing these things.”

A police official said, “The boy’s parents said that he had taken a mobile phone to the school and it was taken by the school officials. The parents said that the school authorities had humiliated him and dealt with him harshly. He was a reserved child. He also left a suicide note saying that no one is responsible for his suicide. It had just one line in it.”

“Some students had gathered outside the school and alleged that the boy was harassed. The students were assured that the police will look into it. They have vacated the spot,” he added.

More from Lucknow

The officer also said the police were looking into the case and that they haven’t received any complaint till now.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:13:43 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement