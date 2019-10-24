Day 2 of workshop in UP: Congress to focus on economy, law & order to take on BJP govt

History and ideologies, contributions of freedom fighters and political personalities to the nation, and strengthening the UP Congress. These were some of the topics that were discussed on the second day of a three-day workshop in Rae Bareli led by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and attended by the new UP Congress Committee members.

The Congress is holding the closed-door workshop at Bhuvemau guest house to revitalise its cadre and new state team ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. At the workshop, Congress leaders chalked out strategies to corner the state and Central governments on the issue of demonetisation, unmeployment, “economic slowdown”, law and order, and other “anti-people” government measures.

Congress spokesperson Sidhartha Priya Srivastava said discussions took place on social, economic and historical issues. Leaders also held talks on on strengthening the organisational strucutre and carrying out protests. “Over the past two days, discussions took place on personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Abdul Kalam Azad, Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu ji, Saint Raidas, Kabir, and others,” said Srivastava.

The discussion also took place on demonetisation, black money, economic slowdown, and how to take these issues to the public. A movie on Mahatma Gandhi was also shown to the committee members.

Then discussion also took place on prevailing issues in the state like unemployment, problems of farmers, law and order, crime against women, education, flood etc. Sources inform that apart from discussion on how to take up these issues among public, new team was also educated on how to take up these issues on social media. With Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh sulking, Manish Singh, former BSP candidate and son of former MP Ashok Singh, joined Congress in the presence of Priyanka. Manish is a close relative of Aditi.

Priyanka to visit Amethi today

To give the message that the Gandhi family has not abandoned Amethi even after Rahul Gandhi’s loss in the Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka will visit the city on Thursday and take part in the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected district president Pradeep Singhal.

This will be her second visit to Amethi after her brother Rahul’s defeat to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Sources said Priyanka will spend the entire day in Amethi and hold meetings in villages and on roadside.

For the past few elections, Priyanka has been managing Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies – considered Gandhi bastions. Priyanka’s mother Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Rae Bareli.

However, with her additional responsibility as AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, she was not able to give much time to Amethi.

Priyanka last visited Amethi in September to offer condolences to the family of a man who was allegedly killed in police custody. Her second visit will have more interactions with public and Congress workers after the swearing-in ceremony. A senior party leader said Priyanka is likely to travel to at least five Assembly constituencies in Amethi such as Fursatganj, Jais, Gauriganj, Bahadurpur, Nahar Kothi, etc.