Dance video sparks row, minister seeks action against staff of Bada Imambara

A video of a woman dancing at the Bada Imambara in Lucknow has sparked a controversy as State Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza on Saturday wrote to the district magistrate, demanding action against the monument staff who allowed the act. A prominent Shia cleric sought a ban on the entry of tourists into the Bada Imambara, one of the biggest attractions in Lucknow.

The video, shared widely on social media on Friday and Saturday, shows a woman in black dress dancing to a Marathi song.

“There is a viral video of dance at Bada Imambara under the Husainabad Trust. Singing, dancing and any kind of obscene behaviour is restricted at such a holy place. It is the moral responsibility of security guards and guides posted at the Bada Imambara and other appointed officials to ensure that the sanctity of the holy place is maintained and no untoward incident takes place in the future,” said Raza in the letter.

He asked the DM to take action against officials responsible after an inquiry and inform him about the action taken at the earliest. An imambara is mostly used for mourning congregations.

General secretary of the All-India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas, in a video statement, said that no tourist should be allowed at the Bada Imambara at it is a religious place.

“The way that woman is dancing inside the Bada Imambara is highly condemnable. On behalf of All India Shia Personal Law Board, I condemn this incident. There should be an immediate ban on tourists at the site is an imambara and not a tourist place,” he said.

Another Shia cleric, Maulana Saif Abbas, said an imambara was not a place for singing and dancing. “The entire episode is very unfortunate and is highly condemnable. Even in the past, we have received several such videos in which… similar kinds of acts are performed. We have informed the administration that this is a religious place and not a tourist place. But still such incidents are happening. This has caused anger in the community. An imambara is not a place of singing and dancing,” said Abbas.