Saudi airport attack: Gorakhpur worker’s family awaits body amid flight disruptions

The family of the Indian killed in Wednesday’s drone attack by Houthis on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia fears they may have to wait several days before his body can be brought home, as the strike has disrupted airport operations in the region.

Kamlesh Pandey, 36, who was among the two people killed in the attack, had been working as an airport pushback operator at the Dammam airport for the past five years and hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

The Houthis had launched attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu and the King Fahd International Airport.