‘Damage to property’ Pay Rs 49 lakh: Mau admin to 26 anti-CAA protesters

The Mau district administration has issued recovery notices to 26 people asking them to pay Rs 49 lakh for allegedly damaging properties during anti-CAA violence in December 2019.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Sambhal, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarnagar administrations had already issued similar recovery certificates in connection with anti-CAA protests.

The Mau administration issued notices on the basis of a local police report, which found the 26 people responsible for the vandalism. The accused are residents of Mau, and the local Dakshintola police have filed a chargesheet against them.

“After evaluating the damage, we have found properties worth over Rs 49.62 lakh were destroyed during the anti-CAA protest. We have now issued recovery certificates to 26 people asking them to pay in damages. Each person has to pay around Rs 1.90 lakh,” said Mau District Magistrate Amit Singh Bansal.

According to the police, a group had gathered at a crossing under the Dakshintola police station limits in support of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 16, 2019. “A few minutes after a memorandum was submitted to a police officer, a youth allegedly pelted a bus coming from Azamgarh with a stone. As the police tried to disperse the crowd, another group hurled petrol bombs at the police, fired in the air with country-made pistols, and vandalised shops and vehicles,” said the police.

A case was filed against 26 named and several unidentified people at the Dakshintola police station under various charges, including attempt to murder. The accused were also identified through videos and photographs of the incident.

The police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six of the accused. Later, the district administration formed an evaluation committee which pegged damages at Rs 49.62 lakh.

The Lucknow district administration has directed 57 people to pay Rs 1.5 crore; 53 people in Muzaffarnagar (Rs 23.41 lakh); 21 people in Kanpur (Rs 2.83 lakh); 58 people in Sambhal (Rs 19.31 lakh); and eight people in Gorakhpur (Rs 90,000).