Dam Safety Act workshop organised at IET Lucknow

Around 100 students from the civil and mechanical engineering departments take part in the event.

By: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Experts discussed safety protocols, rehabilitation of old dams and modern technological interventions.IET Lucknow hosted a one-day workshop on the Dam Safety Act in collaboration with SDSO and SPMU. (Representative Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A one-day workshop was organised on Thursday at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, on the theme ‘Dam Safety Act’ in collaboration with the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) and the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO), Lucknow.

IET Director Prof Vineet Kansal, Head of Mechanical Engineering Department, Prof Arun Kumar and Prof Virendra Pathak, Head of Civil Engineering Department shared their views during the workshop. Around 100 students from the civil and mechanical engineering departments participated in the event.

During the occasion, DK Singh, Superintending Engineer (Vindhyachal), SDSO Lucknow, and SK Priyadarshi, Project Director (Administration), SPMU Lucknow, highlighted the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, safety protocols, rehabilitation of old dams, and the importance of institutional coordination.

Under the technical sessions on the Dam Safety Act, Assistant Engineers from SDSO Lucknow, Sunil Kumar Mishra and Khushboo Yadav, delivered lectures focusing on the practical aspects of dam safety, modern technological interventions, and the need for real-time implementation.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement