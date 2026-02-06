Dam Safety Act workshop organised at IET Lucknow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A one-day workshop was organised on Thursday at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, on the theme ‘Dam Safety Act’ in collaboration with the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) and the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO), Lucknow.
IET Director Prof Vineet Kansal, Head of Mechanical Engineering Department, Prof Arun Kumar and Prof Virendra Pathak, Head of Civil Engineering Department shared their views during the workshop. Around 100 students from the civil and mechanical engineering departments participated in the event.
During the occasion, DK Singh, Superintending Engineer (Vindhyachal), SDSO Lucknow, and SK Priyadarshi, Project Director (Administration), SPMU Lucknow, highlighted the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, safety protocols, rehabilitation of old dams, and the importance of institutional coordination.
Under the technical sessions on the Dam Safety Act, Assistant Engineers from SDSO Lucknow, Sunil Kumar Mishra and Khushboo Yadav, delivered lectures focusing on the practical aspects of dam safety, modern technological interventions, and the need for real-time implementation.
