scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Dalits tired of seeking rights, it’s time they become ruling class: Mayawati

Addressing party workers in a series of tweets after paying tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, the former chief minister that after voting their party to power in the state for four times, people have seen that power was the “master key” to open the closed doors of progress.

BSP chief Mayawati pays tributes to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary in Lucknow, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the poor, backward and deprived sections of the “bahujan Samaj” (Dalit community) have got tired of demanding their constitutional and legal rights for 75 years since Independence and now they should join a campaign to become “hukmran samaj” (ruling class).

Addressing party workers in a series of tweets after paying tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, the former chief minister that after voting their party to power in the state for four times, people have seen that power was the “master key” to open the closed doors of progress. “Therefore, the missionary campaign to form a BSP government in UP should continue at all costs. Our party has been out of power in the state for more than 10 years. At present, we have only one member in the Vidhan Sabha. It was Kanshi Ram ji who united the bahujan samaj and elevating them as a dene wala hukmaraan,” she said.

Referring to the party’s poor show in three consecutive assembly elections (2012, 2017 and 2022), Mayawati said every upcoming election in the state should be taken as local polls. “Preparations and success (in these elections) can make the path of change easy. This work has to be done with a sense of determination,” she added.

In a veiled attack on some senior leaders who left the BSP in the past few years, the BSP supremo said, “Instead of caring about such selfish people, you (workers) have move forward strongly. The Bahujan movement is alive today and will remain so in future as well,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
More from Lucknow

The former CM accused the then Samajwadi Party (SP) government and the current BJP dispensation of neglecting the maintenance and upkeep of memorials and parks that her government had built and dedicated to Kashi Ram. In the wake of the BSP’s rout in the Assembly polls this year, Mayawati had restructured the party organisation, assigned the task of enrolling 1 lakh new members in every assembly segment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:30:07 am
Next Story

Take measures to prevent spread of diseases amid untimely rain: CM to officials

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement